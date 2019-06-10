Listen Live Sports

Hong Kong activist vows to resist extradition bill

June 10, 2019
 
TOKYO (AP) — A prominent Hong Kong student activist says many residents were angered by a decision by the territory’s leader to move ahead with a controversial extradition bill despite a massive weekend protest.

Agnes Chow is among a group of young activists leading the opposition against proposed amendments to the extradition law. The changes would allow people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face criminal charges.

Chow told reporters in Tokyo on Monday that those sent to mainland China wouldn’t have the same rights that are guaranteed in Hong Kong and the legislation endangers the territory’s rule of law, basic rights and democracy.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Monday the legislation will help Hong Kong uphold justice and fulfill its international obligations.

