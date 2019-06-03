Listen Live Sports

House subcommittee to hold 2nd hearing on Boeing Max safety

June 3, 2019 1:52 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. House subcommittee will hold a second hearing on the safety of Boeing’s 737 Max jets on June 19, according to two people briefed on the matter.

They say the group wants to hear from front-line users of the planes, including pilots and flight attendants. Neither person wanted to be identified because the date hasn’t been formally released.

The Aviation Subcommittee of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure held its first hearing May 15 with Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials.

Two of the planes have crashed in the past year in Ethiopia and Indonesia, killing 346 people. The planes have been grounded worldwide as Boeing reworks flight control software that has been implicated as the cause.

