Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

How Britain’s Conservatives will choose their next leader

June 10, 2019 1:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who stepped down from the party helm last week after failing to deliver Brexit.

All Conservative lawmakers can run to lead the party if they have the backing of at least eight of their colleagues. The winner will become both party leader and prime minister.

Here’s a look at how the contest will unfold:

MONDAY JUNE 10:

Advertisement

Party officials announce the names of 10 lawmakers who have been nominated to run for the top job, including Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Boris Johnson, a former foreign secretary.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

THURSDAY JUNE 13:

The 313 Conservative lawmakers vote in the first elimination round. Any candidates who get less than 5% of the votes leave the race; if all meet the threshold, the lowest-scoring candidate is eliminated.

JUNE 18:

Lawmakers hold a second round of votes, with the last-placed contender — or any who fail to secure 10% support — dropping out.

JUNE 19 AND 20:

Further rounds are held if needed, with the last-placed candidate eliminated each time until only two remain. The final two candidates are put to a postal vote of the full party membership across the country — about 160,000 people.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

WEEK OF JULY 22:

The winner is announced. The new party leader will also become U.K. prime minister.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.