The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Hungary’s Orban hosts Polish, Czech and Slovak leaders

June 13, 2019 7:07 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government says Prime Minister Viktor Orban is hosting a meeting with his counterparts from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to discuss the European Union, which will choose new leaders in coming weeks.

Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported that the meeting was initiated by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to coordinate the countries’ support for candidates for the EU’s top leadership positions.

The four leaders are attending an informal meeting Thursday in Orban’s offices in Buda Castle.

Orban’s Fidesz party was suspended in March from the conservative European People’s Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, due to concerns about democracy in Hungary. Orban doesn’t support EPP group leader Manfred Weber’s candidacy to lead the EU Commission.

