Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Indian leftist groups protest US secretary of state’s visit

June 25, 2019 6:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of left-wing groups have marched in India’s capital to protest a visit by the U.S. secretary of state and denounce American policies in the Middle East.

The protesters marched in central New Delhi as riot police watched along the streets Tuesday ahead of Mike Pompeo’s scheduled arrival later in the evening.

They held banners reading “No war on Iran” and chanted slogans like “Hands off Iran, hands off!”

Pompeo is traveling to India after visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on a trip aimed at building a global coalition to counter Iran.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.