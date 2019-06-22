Listen Live Sports

Iran state TV: Ex-Defense Ministry staffer hanged for spying

June 22, 2019 2:50 pm
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says authorities have executed a former staff member of the Defense Ministry who was convicted of spying for the CIA.

The Saturday report says Jalal Hajizavar was hanged last week in a prison near Tehran.

The report said Hajzavar admitted in court that he was paid to spy for the CIA. The report said authorities also confiscated espionage equipment from his residence.

It said the court sentenced Haizavar’s wife to 15 years in prison for her role in the espionage.

Occasionally, Iran announces the detention of spies from foreign countries, including the U.S. and Israel.

In 2016, Iran executed a nuclear scientist convicted of spying for the U.S.

