Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Israel says drone penetrates its airspace from Lebanon

June 12, 2019 7:13 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has observed a drone entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

In a brief announcement, the military said on Wednesday that the aircraft returned to Lebanon. It gave no further details.

On several occasions, Israel has accused Iran of flying drones into Israeli airspace from neighboring Syria. In February 2018, it shot down what it said was an armed Iranian drone.

