Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israeli Labor party leader says he won’t seek re-election

June 11, 2019 6:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — The leader of Israel’s venerable Labor party says he won’t seek re-election as party chairman.

Avi Gabbay announced on Tuesday he won’t run in the upcoming vote for party leader ahead of the Sept. 17 general election.

Under Gabbay, the party that founded Israel sunk to an all-time low of just six seats out of the 120 in parliament.

A former business executive with working class beginnings, Gabbay shocked Labor’s staid establishment by winning the party leadership in 2017 on a promise of drawing centrist, traditional voters who had migrated into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s orbit. But after an initial surge, he found himself enmeshed in internal conflicts before crashing in the polls.

Advertisement

Former party leader Amir Peretz and upstart lawmaker Stav Shaffir are among those vying to replace him.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.