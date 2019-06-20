Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israel’s Arab parties reunite for upcoming elections

June 20, 2019 6:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Four political parties representing Israel’s Arab minority have announced they will unite for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

After last spring’s disappointing showing, the move looks to boost turnout and improve Arab representation in parliament.

The four factions first united in 2015, earning 13 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. They ran in two separate lists in April, which cost them a combined three seats, as one of the factions barely crossed the electoral threshold.

Ayman Odeh, the group’s perspective leader, says Thursday it was a mistake to run separately and the group is now committed to “national unity.”

Advertisement

Israel is heading to its second election this year, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a majority coalition government.

Arabs make up about 20 percent of Israel’s 9 million citizens.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.