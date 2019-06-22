Listen Live Sports

Protesters gather at Oklahoma base where kids will be held

June 22, 2019 1:16 pm
 
LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Demonstrators including Japanese Americans who were detained as children by the U.S. government during World War II are speaking out against the Trump administration’s plans to house migrant children at an Oklahoma Army base.

About two dozen people gathered at Fort Sill near Lawton, Oklahoma Saturday morning for a news conference ahead of a planned protest. A man in military uniform told them to leave the base immediately. The people stayed and finished the news conference. They headed to a nearby park after about 20 minutes to start their protest.

The federal Office of Refugee Resettlement recently announced plans to temporarily place up to 1,400 children at the base. Fort Sill also housed migrant children in 2014 under the Obama administration. Hundreds of Japanese and Japanese American people were detained there by the federal government during the war with Japan.

