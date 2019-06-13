Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Jordan says still undecided on Mideast peace conference

June 13, 2019 2:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan says it has not decided whether to attend the Trump administration’s Mideast peace conference, appearing to contradict White House claims.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told state-run TV channel al-Mamlaka on Thursday that Jordan “did not announce an official position” on this month’s workshop in Bahrain, where the U.S. promises to unveil the economic portion of the peace plan. “When we make a decision, we will announce it,” he said, adding that if the American proposal “harmonizes with our position, we will work with it.”

The White House said Tuesday that Jordan, along with Egypt and Morocco, confirmed they were joining. The attendance of those key Arab states would deliver the administration a diplomatic win as its struggles to rally support for a proposal the Palestinians have rejected.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.