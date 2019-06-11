Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge: Secret Service agent can sue officers over detention

June 11, 2019 11:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing two white U.S. Park Police officers of unlawfully detaining a black Secret Service agent who was waiting to accompany a Cabinet secretary’s motorcade.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Maryland ruled Monday that a jury can decide if Gerald Ferreyra and Brian Phillips violated Agent Nathaniel Hicks’ constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizures.

Hicks says he did nothing during the 2015 roadside encounter to justify being detained for approximately an hour after the officers confirmed he was an on-duty Secret Service agent.

Hicks claims Ferreyra pointed his weapon at him after seeing a gun on the front seat of the agent’s parked vehicle. The suit says it appears Hicks was singled out because of his race.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.