Judge to hear bid to block Indiana abortion procedure ban

June 3, 2019 7:22 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge is set to take up the American Civil Liberties Union’s bid to block a new Indiana law that would ban a second-trimester abortion procedure.

A judge in Indianapolis was scheduled to hear arguments Monday from the state’s attorneys and the ALCU of Indiana. The group is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the ban on dilation and evacuation abortions from taking effect July 1.

The legislation passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature would make it illegal for doctors to use medical instruments to remove a fetus from the womb except to save the pregnant woman’s life or prevent serious health risk.

Indiana’s attorneys call the procedure “brutal and inhumane.”

The ACLU says Indiana’s law would put a “substantial and unwarranted burden” on women’s ability to obtain second-trimester abortions.

