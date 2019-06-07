Listen Live Sports

Judge tosses 2 convictions in meningitis outbreak case

June 7, 2019 6:37 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has overturned the jury convictions of a former owner and employee of the Massachusetts facility responsible for a nationwide meningitis outbreak.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns on Friday tossed the conviction of Gregory Conigliaro, who was part owner of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center. The judge also acquitted former NECC Director of Operations Sharon Carter.

They were found guilty in December of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

They were among 14 people charged in 2014 following an investigation into the outbreak, which sickened almost 800 people.

Stearns called their convictions “legally impossible.”

Conigliaro attorney Dan Rabinovitz said the decision validates what the defense had been arguing all along.

Michael J. Pineault, Carter’s attorney, said we are “pleased with the decision and grateful to the Court for the time and care it took in writing its opinion.”

Another owner, Barry Cadden, and pharmacist Glenn Chin are serving prison sentences for mail fraud and racketeering convictions. They were both cleared of second-degree murder.

