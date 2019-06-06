Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky man convicted of leaking Singapore HIV patient data

June 6, 2019 12:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A federal jury in Kentucky has convicted a man of leaking a database of HIV patients from the Singapore government.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports jurors returned the verdict Tuesday for Mikhy Farrera-Brochez of Winchester after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court in Lexington.

Farrera-Brochez was convicted on two counts of sending threatening communications to the government of Singapore and its ministry of health and one count of possessing and transferring the identities of other people in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to commit or in connection with a crime.

Singapore’s health ministry accused Farrera-Brochez of stealing and leaking a database of 14,200 people who were infected with HIV. The ministry says Farrera-Brochez worked in Singapore as a lecturer before he was deported last year.

Advertisement

Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.