The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Latest: Oregon governor: Climate talks hinge on GOP return

June 24, 2019 6:06 pm
 
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a walkout by state senators in Oregon to protest climate change legislation (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says Senate Republicans broke their promise to Democrats by walking out over major climate legislation.

She said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that the Senate Republican leader must return to the building — or at least the state — if he wants to negotiate.

Senate Republicans have fled the Capitol to avoid a vote on a measure intended to reduce fossil fuel emissions through a cap on carbon.

Minority Republicans say they didn’t have a voice in crafting the legislation and that voters should approve the final measure.

Brown says voters already approved climate policy by electing a Democratic supermajority in the Legislature. She called the claim that Republicans weren’t involved in the process “hogwash.”

___

11 a.m.

The Oregon Senate is again unable to conduct business because of a Republican boycott of the Legislature over major climate change legislation that is entering its fifth day.

Senate President Peter Courtney said Monday that there were not enough Senators on the floor to formally go through with a vote.

Republicans fled the Capitol last week to deny the majority Democrats a vote for the climate bill. The measure is intended to reduce fossil fuel emissions through a cap on carbon.

The State Police recommended the Capitol close on Saturday after anti-government groups threatened to join a protest planned inside the building. The threat never materialized and less than 100 protesters showed over the weekend.

Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger says that Republicans “continue to stand firm” in their walkout.

