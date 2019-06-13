Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maine making public, private insurers cover abortions

June 13, 2019 11:39 am
 
1 min read
Share       

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill requiring public and private insurance companies to cover abortion is now law in Maine with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ signature Thursday.

The new law will take effect in 90 days and requires all insurers that cover prenatal care to include coverage of abortion. The proposal faced pushback from Republicans and a handful of Democrats who argued against taxpayer-funded abortions.

But the Democrats’ advantage in the Legislature, won at the polls in November, provided the margin needed to pass the bill. The approval came after the state faced a lawsuit over its restrictions on abortion providers.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Rep. Joyce McCreight of Harpswell, said it remedies the possibility of a person’s income or insurance barring them from the care they seek. She said it ends “an unfair, arbitrary policy” and ensures “women can make their own health decisions along with the input of their health care provider.”

Advertisement

It’s the second bill passed recently by the Legislature to open up abortion access. Mills signed a bill Monday to allow medical professionals who are not doctors to perform the procedure.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Mill’s signature of the insurance bill came a day after the Maine Legislature gave its final approvals of the proposal. The Maine Senate approved the bill Wednesday by a vote of 19-16. The House approved the bill 82-59.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.