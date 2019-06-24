Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

June 24, 2019 9:44 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses in health care and other sectors.

Western Digital rose 2.2% in early trading Monday, while Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 5.8%.

Caesar’s rose 14% after Eldorado Resorts said it would buy the casino operator for $17.3 billion.

Investors will be looking ahead to a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,951.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to 26,772. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points to 8,036.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.04%. The price of oil rose slightly.

