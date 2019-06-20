Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks gain, approaching another record

June 20, 2019 12:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

An early surge on the stock market put the S&P 500 index within range of another record high.

Technology stocks were the biggest gainers in a sign that investors are in a bullish mood and hungry for riskier holdings. Oracle rose 8.3% after it reported solid financial results.

Advertisement

Energy stocks made big gains on a surge in oil prices.

The gains came a day after the Federal Reserve said it was ready to cut interest rates if needed to protect the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,945.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 178 points, or 0.7%, to 26,681. The Nasdaq rose 51 points, or 0.6%, to 8,037.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.99%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, erasing the market’s losses from May and setting the S&P 500 on course to reach another record high.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Technology, health care and industrial companies led the way higher in early trading on Thursday. Every sector rose.

The gains came a day after the Federal Reserve said it was ready to cut interest rates if needed to protect the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 index rose 25 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,952. That’s about seven points above its record high close on April 30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 212 points, or 0.8%, to 26,718. The Nasdaq rose 82 points, or 1%, to 8,070.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.