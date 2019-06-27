Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: S&P 500 climbs after 4 days of losses

June 27, 2019 11:50 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 on track for its first gain after four days of losses.

Banks and health care companies were rising more than the rest of the market in midday trading Thursday. Wells Fargo rose 1.3% and drugmaker AbbVie rose 2.9%

Boeing slumped 2.4%, weighing down the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The airplane maker is facing further delays in getting its grounded 737 MAX back in service.

Investors are looking ahead to a weekend meeting on trade between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points or 0.3% to 2,921.

The Dow fell 29 points, or 0.1%, to 26,509. The Nasdaq added 32 points, or 0.4%, to 7,941.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising ahead of an important weekend meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan.

Investors are waiting to see if Trump and Xi can make progress toward resolving the costly trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Technology companies and banks are among the biggest winners early Thursday while energy companies are the biggest decliners. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.4%

The S&P 500 rose 9 points or 0.3% to 2,923.

The Nasdaq composite added 35 points, or 0.4%, to 7,945.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points to 26,532. The Dow was weighed down by a decline for Boeing, which is facing further delays in getting its grounded 737 MAX back in service.

