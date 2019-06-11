Listen Live Sports

Maryland governor urges Mnuchin not to delay $20 Tubman bill

June 11, 2019 10:12 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to reconsider delaying the redesign of the $20 bill to feature abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman.

The Republican governor made the request in a letter Tuesday.

Tubman was born on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She escaped from slavery to become a leading abolitionist and helped other slaves escape through the Underground Railroad.

The Tubman redesign was initially scheduled to be released next year. Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, is now on the $20 bill.

Mnuchin said the delay had been prompted by the decision to redesign the $10 bill and the $50 bill first for security reasons. He has said the decision on whether to keep Tubman on the redesigned $20 will be left to whoever is Treasury secretary in 2026.

