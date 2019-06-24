Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mercedes-Benz to assemble cars in Egypt with local partner

June 24, 2019 11:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Daimler AG says its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand plans to assemble cars in Egypt in cooperation with a local partner.

Daimler said it signed a memorandum of understanding Monday with the Egyptian government. The company said local production would improve the company’s market position and contribute to stabilizing the country’s economic environment.

The Mercedes-Benz executive for production and supply chains, Joerg Burzer, said local assembly would mean the company could “structure our production network even more flexibly and efficiently and respond even better to the needs of our customers.”

The company’s announcement didn’t name the local partner or say how many cars would be produced annually.

Advertisement

Daimler already supports around 1,000 jobs in Egypt directly and indirectly through Mercedes-Benz Egypt S.A.E., which handles sales and replacement parts.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.