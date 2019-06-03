Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexican president’s party unseats conservatives in 2 states

June 3, 2019 8:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s leftist Morena party has apparently unseated the conservative National Action Party in the governorship of the border state of Baja California.

Baja California became the first state in Mexico where an opposition party won a governorship in 1989, and National Action held it ever since.

But National Action could not overcome Lopez Obrador’s high approval levels. It also lost the governorship in the central state of Puebla, according to preliminary vote counts.

Those counts showed Morena candidate Jaime Bonilla with 50% in Baja California, and National Action’s Jose Vega at 23.2%.

Advertisement

In Puebla, Luis Miguel Barbosa got 44.7% to 33.3% for Enrique Cardenas of National Action.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Baja California is home to the city of Tijuana, and has been hit by a growing wave of homicides.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.