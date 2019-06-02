Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico secures Monday talk in Washington on US tariff threat

June 2, 2019 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez plans to meet in Washington on Monday with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in an effort to defuse rising trade tensions.

Marquez says via Twitter Sunday that she scheduled the meeting with Ross while both attended the Saturday inauguration of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, accompanying the message with a picture of her smiling next to Ross.

President Donald Trump has threatened to slap a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods starting June 10 if the country fails to stem the flow of migrants and drugs into the U.S., and gradually raise that tariff to 25% if he remains unsatisfied with the results.

Mexican trade and foreign relations officials have meetings scheduled as well for Wednesday in Washington.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.