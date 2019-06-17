Listen Live Sports

Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery

June 17, 2019 4:19 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will temporarily transfer his powers and duties to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan while he undergoes knee surgery Thursday.

Walz’s office says he will be under general anesthetic while doctors repair a torn meniscus in his left knee — a common injury among runners.

As required by state law, the governor sent letters Monday to House and Senate leaders declaring that the transfer of power to the lieutenant governor will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It will end when he sends the leaders a written declaration that he’s able to resume his duties.

Walz has been a runner for years. He expects to be back in the office Monday and fully recovered in under six weeks. He’ll have the same procedure on his right knee sometime soon.

