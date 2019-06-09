Moldova’s interim president calls snap election amid crisis

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s interim president has dissolved parliament and called for snap elections on Sept. 6 amid a months-long political crisis.

Pavel Filip announced his decision shortly after his appointment on Sunday by the Constitutional Court to replace Igor Dodon.

The new government, formed Saturday from a coalition of the pro-European Union ACUM alliance and the pro-Russia Socialist party, said Filip’s move was illegal.

ACUM’s Maia Sandu was elected prime minister on Saturday. The coalition, however, came about a day after the 90-day deadline for forming a new government after elections, according to the Constitutional Court. The coalition claims the deadline is three months rather than 90 days.

Advertisement

Filip is a member of the Democratic Party, which is headed by Vladimir Plahotniuc, the country’s de facto leader who is opposed to the new government coalition.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.