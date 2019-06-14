Listen Live Sports

Moulton signs fellow 2020 hopeful Gillibrand’s cyber pledge

June 14, 2019 12:54 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) says fellow challenger Seth Moulton has agreed to sign her cyber pledge not to use stolen or hacked material for political gain.

The New York senator offered the pledge to never “seek, accept or weaponize stolen or hacked information from foreign adversaries” to all 2020 White House hopefuls in April.

Gillibrand’s campaign said Friday that the first to sign on is Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts. Moulton says in a statement, “Our national security is something that should transcend politics.”

Gillibrand’s announcement comes after President Donald Trump said he’d be open to accepting a foreign power’s help in his 2020 Republican reelection campaign.

Gillibrand says in her own statement, “Time and time again, President Trump has shown a stunning disregard for our democracy.”

