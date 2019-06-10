Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Naked man shot by officer: Georgia county dropped from suit

June 10, 2019 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed civil rights claims against a Georgia county after a police officer shot an unarmed, naked man.

Former DeKalb County officer Robert Olsen, who’s white, killed 27-year-old Anthony Hill, a black veteran with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, in 2015. Hill’s family filed a civil rights lawsuit against Olsen and the county, claiming officials failed to provide adequate training for interacting with mentally ill people.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten ruled last week that DeKalb County’s training on use of force and interactions with mentally ill people followed best law enforcement practices.

The claims against Olsen remain.

Advertisement

Hill was wandering around his apartment complex without clothes when a manager called 911. Olsen was dispatched to the scene and shot Hill shortly after arriving.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.