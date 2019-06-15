Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

National Atomic Testing Museum in Vegas looking for new home

June 15, 2019 6:28 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas has outgrown its space east of the Las Vegas Strip, according to museum officials, who are looking for a new location to expand the facility’s nuclear testing exhibits.

The museum, which opened in 2005 and became affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution in 2011, chronicles the development of atomic weapons and Nevada’s history hosting above-ground tests for the weapons for decades.

“The museum has been in the same location for the past 15 years now. We’ve basically outgrown it,” Jordan McGee, the museum’s director of education, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We have more stories to tell.”

The museum’s displays include radiation detectors, a simulator for an atmospheric test blast and pop culture memorabilia from the atomic age.

Advertisement

It is run by the Nevada Test Site Historical Foundation, and the U.S. Department of Energy pays the museum’s lease, which is up in three years.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

McGee did not have details about where the museum might relocate.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she would like to see the facility move downtown near the Mob Museum, which document’s the area’s past in organized crime.

“I’ve been trying to bring anything historic down into the heart of downtown for years, and what more significant museum could there be than the National Atomic Testing Museum?” the mayor said.

Nevada lawmakers passed a bill that would allow the museum to get a $1 million matching fund grant from the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the bill Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.