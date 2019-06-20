Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nebraska State Patrol says trooper killed in Panhandle crash

June 20, 2019 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper has been killed in a crash in western Nebraska.

The patrol says the crash happened Thursday morning while the trooper was on duty in Morrill County.

The trooper’s name and details of the crash have not been released.

The patrol says via Twitter that the agency is “heartbroken” over the trooper’s death and that it will release more details later.

Advertisement

It asks the public to “keep the trooper’s family, all of NSP, and others involved in your prayers.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.