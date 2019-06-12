Listen Live Sports

Need export help? Here are some small business resources

June 12, 2019 2:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Small business owners who are interested in exporting, or who need education and assistance about issues like tariffs, can get information or assistance online or from federal, state or local government agencies.

A look at some of the resources:

Online help:

The Small Business Administration has a guide to the basics of exporting, including how to find buyers and financing. www.sba.gov/business-guide/grow-your-business/export-products .

The U.S. Commercial Service operates www.export.gov , a portal that also has educational materials, information about trade with specific countries and links to export services such as product analysis, aimed at determining if a product is ready for export. Some of the services are free, while others have fees. The site also has a section to help companies deal with trade problems.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s website, https://ustr.gov also has information about individual countries and references such as a glossary of trade terms.

Some states and cities have export assistant offices; search online to find out if there’s one in your state.

In-person help:

The U.S. Commercial Service has offices in most of the states and nearly 80 locations outside the U.S. You can find them at www.export.gov/locations .

Small Business Development Centers, or SBDCs, give free counseling to small companies and can provide information on exporting and export resources. You can find one at www.sba.gov/local-assistance . Many are located on college or university campuses.

SCORE, the organization that gives free advice to small businesses, has mentors who can help companies on a range of topics including exporting. You can meet with one in person or connect with them via phone or online. You can find a mentor at www.score.org .

Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg . Her work can be found here: https://apnews.com

