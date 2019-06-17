Listen Live Sports

No more veggie bacon? Louisiana governor signs labeling bill

June 17, 2019 5:42 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vegan bacon, broccoli rice and other veggie foods will need new names to stay on Louisiana’s grocery store shelves next year.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office announced Monday the Democratic governor has signed new food labeling restrictions into law.

The law will keep veggie products from being called meat, non-rice products from being described as rice and sugar alternatives from being marketed as sugar.

The restrictions begin in October 2020. Louisiana’s agriculture commissioner will enforce the law, with civil penalties up to $500 per day for violations.

Supporters say they’re protecting Louisiana’s agriculture industry and ensuring consumers know what they’re buying. Opponents say the law will lessen the availability of some veggie products for Louisiana consumers.

Six other states have passed similar food labeling restrictions.

Senate Bill 152: www.legis.la.gov

