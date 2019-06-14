Listen Live Sports

North Carolina wants to know who owns voting-machine makers

June 14, 2019 2:09 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elections board is delaying a decision on certifying voting-machine makers until learning more about who owns them as worries grow about foreign interference.

Elections board chairman Robert Cordle said Friday that the board wants to look more closely at who is behind companies by checking layers of ownership. Cordle says special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election meddling highlights that officials need to work harder to prevent foreign adversaries from tampering with elections.

The three companies seeking state approval to sell machines to counties have until the end of next week to disclose everyone owning 5 percent or more.

Maryland learned last year that a company maintaining the state’s election infrastructure got backing from a venture fund whose largest investor is a Russian oligarch.

