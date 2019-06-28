Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
NYC to give up $1.3 million rather than follow abortion rule

June 28, 2019 4:07 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will give up $1.3 million in federal funds rather than comply with a Trump administration rule that bars federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the city’s public hospital system will cease participating in the federal Title X program as long as the policy is in effect.

The rule announced in February bans taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibits clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers.

More than 20 states and organizations have challenged the policy in court.

De Blasio, who is running for president, said “hard fought” rights are being taken away from women.

Abortion opponents argue that Title X funding has been used to indirectly subsidize Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading abortion provider.

