Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ocasio-Cortez: Serious climate plan to cost at least $10T

June 5, 2019 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York says any plan to adequately address climate change would cost at least $10 trillion.

The Democrat is the lead author in the House of the Green New Deal, a plan to dramatically cut the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels. While acknowledging the figure “is a ton” of money, she said Wednesday, “I think we really need to get to $10 trillion to have a shot” at slowing climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez said she’s encouraged by climate plans from Democratic presidential candidates and most supports proposals from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Inslee calls for $3 trillion in federal spending over a decade, while Warren would spend $2 trillion for green manufacturing. Former Vice President Joe Biden urges $1.7 trillion in climate spending.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.