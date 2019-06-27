Listen Live Sports

Ocasio-Cortez voters may get another win with Tiffany Cabán

June 27, 2019 6:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — If Tiffany Cabán becomes the next district attorney of Queens, the Democrat will owe her victory to the same group of electrified voters in neighborhoods that sent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress last year.

The 31-year-old Cabán held a lead of around 1,100 votes after Tuesday’s voting over the candidate backed by the city’s Democratic political establishment, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

Cabán campaigned on a promise to radically transform the district attorney’s office by no longer prosecuting sex work and recreational drug use.

It will still be several days before absentee ballots are counted and the race results are finalized.

Voting data compiled by The Associated Press shows that Cabán drew the bulk of her support from just a few New York City neighborhoods known as magnets for newcomers to the city.

