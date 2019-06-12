Listen Live Sports

Officer who killed store manager didn’t violate LAPD policy

June 12, 2019 7:23 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Commission says an officer who shot at a crowded store during a standoff, killing an assistant manager, didn’t violate LAPD policy.

The Los Angeles Times reports the commission made that ruling Tuesday in connection with the July 2018 shooting outside a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake area.

Two officers pursued Gene Evin Atkins, who shot at them as he ran into the store.

The officers fired back, and a police bullet went into the store and killed 27-year-old Melyda Corado.

A report released Tuesday by Police Chief Michel Moore says the officers acted reasonably because they believed Atkins presented an immediate threat of injury or death.

Atkins allegedly held dozens of people hostage before surrendering hours later.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

