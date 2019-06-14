Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma governor, GOP leaders: drug settlement violates law

June 14, 2019 5:32 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor and Republican legislative leaders are raising concerns about the state’s proposed $85 million settlement with an opioid manufacturer that has yet to be approved by a judge.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat say in a brief filed Friday that the proposed settlement doesn’t comply with a new state law .

Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the deal with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals on May 26.

The three leaders say they believe the settlement conflicts with the law that directs any settlement funds directly into the state treasury. The law was passed last month after lawmakers openly grumbled about how Hunter structured the state’s $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharmaceuticals.

Oklahoma’s lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson over the opioid epidemic is continuing.

