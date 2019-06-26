Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan’s opposition meets to discuss how to oust PM Khan

June 26, 2019 9:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The top leaders of Pakistan’s major opposition political parties have met in Islamabad to discuss how to oust the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan over his alleged failure in handling the country’s economic crisis.

Wednesday’s multiparty meeting took place the same day that Pakistan’s currency dropped to an all time low of 160 rupees to the dollar. It also came weeks after Khan vowed to ensure that all corrupt politicians are held accountable for wrongdoing.

The gathering was also attended by leaders of the parties of former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif is serving a prison term for corruption and Zardari is in the custody of an anti-graft body in connection with a money laundering case.

Khan came to power last year and enjoys a simple majority in parliament.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.