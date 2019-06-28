Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

June 28, 2019 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes adherents of the Qadiriyah sufi order dance in Sudan; a surfer on an artificial wave in Germany; and Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris speaking simultaneously during a presidential debate in Miami.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of June 22-28, 2019.

Advertisement

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.