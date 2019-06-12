Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Planned Parenthood forum on abortion drawing Dem candidates

June 12, 2019 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With abortion emerging as a high-profile issue in the 2020 presidential race, many of the Democrats seeking their party’s nomination plan to attend a forum on reproductive rights later this month in South Carolina.

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund says 11 of the 24 Democratic hopefuls intend to participate in the June 22 event in Columbia. It coincides with the South Carolina Democratic Party convention.

Organizers say the Planned Parenthood event will give the group’s members a chance to question candidates about their plans for abortion and reproductive rights if they’re elected president.

Abortion is often mentioned in many of the Democrats’ campaign events, with candidates pledging to preserve Roe v. Wade as states pass laws restricting the procedure.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.