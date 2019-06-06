Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Players named in case against Aryan Brotherhood

June 6, 2019 8:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Major players named Thursday in federal racketeering, conspiracy and other charges involving the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang:

— Daniel “Danny” Troxell, 66, a convicted killer who spent more than 20 years in solitary confinement. Authorities say he is one of the gang’s three top leaders.

— Ronald “Renegade” Yandell, 56, alleged to be another top leader. Authorities say he organized gang hits and drug-trafficking.

— William Sylvester, 51, Yandell’s cellmate. He’s accused of committing one of the five killings outlined in the charges to prove his loyalty to the gang.

Advertisement

— Kevin Macnamara, 39, accused of using his status as a lawyer to smuggle contraband concealed in his wheelchair to Sylvester.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

— Kristen Demar, 44, accused of posing as Macnamara’s paralegal. Prosecutors say her husband is an imprisoned gang member.

— Justin Petty, 37, charged with sending gang members at two prisons drugs and other items, including mini-hacksaw blades and drill bits vacuum-sealed in fudge brownie and other snack food packages.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.