The Associated Press
 
Police: 2 Texas children accidentally shot by cousin, 10

June 28, 2019 7:17 am
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police and family members say two children in Texas were accidentally shot by their 10-year-old cousin, who had tried to take away a gun they had discovered.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday in a home in Fort Worth. The Star-Telegram reports that a 5-year-old boy was shot in the chest and a 7-year-old girl had a gunshot wound to the arm.

The father of the 10-year-old girl, Jordan Olguin, tells the newspaper that his nephew found the gun in a laundry basket and that his daughter was trying to pull the gun away from him when it went off. Olguin says his nephew underwent surgery for his injuries and is in serious condition.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed.

