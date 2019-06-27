Listen Live Sports

Police: Ex-Oklahoma lawmaker died of self-inflicted gunshot

June 27, 2019 12:36 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Investigators say a former Oklahoma state senator who was found dead inside his home apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Norman Police Department said Thursday it has concluded its investigation into the death of 53-year-old Jonathan Nichols. Investigators say foul play wasn’t involved.

Officers discovered Nichols’ body on June 5 inside his west Norman home after receiving a call about an individual with a gunshot wound. Police say their final report will be forwarded to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nichols was a former Republican state senator from Norman who served from 2000 to 2012. Afterward he took staff positions with the state House, Senate and the University of Oklahoma.

