Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police fire tear gas as thousands in Malawi protest election

June 20, 2019 7:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Police in Malawi have fired tear gas at some protesters as thousands demonstrate in major cities over last month’s disputed election.

Thursday’s confrontation in Blantyre occurred as some protesters tore down and burned billboards showing President Peter Mutharika, who narrowly won a second term.

Protesters in this southern African nation demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairwoman Jane Ansah.

Opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima joined the protesters in the capital, Lilongwe. Both are challenging the election results in court, alleging irregularities.

Advertisement

A Human Rights Defenders Coalition statement alleges that the electoral commission did not properly deal with more than 140 election-related complaints.

Protesters on Wednesday in Lilongwe blocked the road Mutharika was meant to travel to speak to parliament, forcing his motorcade to use a different route.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.