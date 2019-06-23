Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Police officer fatally shot at Missouri food market

June 23, 2019 9:49 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A police officer responding to a bad check complaint at a food market has been shot and killed near St. Louis.

North County Police Cooperative Chief John Buchannan says officer Michael Langsdorf responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a bad check at a food market in Wellston, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis.

He says that about five minutes after arriving, police received a call that the officer was down. He was later pronounced dead.

Langsdorf had been working for the North County Police Cooperative for about three months. He had previously worked for the St. Louis Police Department.

Buchannan says a suspect is in custody but gave no further details.

The North County Police Cooperative serves seven communities in the northern St. Louis county.

