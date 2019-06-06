Listen Live Sports

Police: Shooter kills 15-year-old girl at apartment

June 6, 2019 9:07 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a person entered an apartment where several people were gathered and began shooting, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring a 14-year-old boy.

Columbus police say 15-year-old Shamya Saultz and the boy who was injured were among a group of family members and friends inside the apartment when the shooter entered and opened fire around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the unidentified suspect then fled the apartment.

The injured teens were taken to a hospital where Saultz died shortly before 4 a.m. The boy was in stable condition Thursday.

The investigation and the search for a suspect is continuing

