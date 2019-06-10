Listen Live Sports

Polish convicted businessman uses threats to seek pardon

June 10, 2019
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish newspaper says a businessman who had fled the country for Spain after being sentenced to a 2-1/2-year prison term for illegally eavesdropping on politicians has asked to be pardoned by President Andrzej Duda.

Rzeczpospolita said Marek Falenta is threatening to reveal details about ruling Law and Justice party figures if he is not freed.

Falenta alleges that he was conscripted by officials from the ruling Law and Justice Party, aligned with Duda, to secretly tape politicians in power in the run-up to the 2015 general election, which contributed to the defeat of the country’s then pro-European Union government.

Duda’s office confirmed Monday that the request had been received but did not provide any further details.

Falenta was brought back from Spain last week after an extradition deal.

This story has been corrected to correct year of general election to 2015 and not 2014.

