Prescription drug board, other laws, take effect in Maryland

June 30, 2019 8:20 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Measures to protect students from sexual abuse and to examine ways of lowering high prescription drug costs are among new laws taking effect in Maryland this week.

The new laws take effect Monday.

Schools will be prohibited from entering into nondisclosure agreements involving sexual misconduct by school employees, under one of the new laws. Several states have made similar laws in recent years to stop what supporters of the measure often refer to as “passing the trash.”

Maryland also will be able to create a review board on prescription drug costs. The five board members haven’t been named yet.

Another new law is designed to protect oysters by putting five sanctuaries permanently into the law.

