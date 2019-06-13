Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper calls for carbon tax

June 13, 2019 1:34 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — A carbon tax is part of the climate plan that Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper is backing.

He’s the latest candidate to outline a plan to combat global warming.

Along with the carbon tax, the former Colorado governor would spend $350 billion on green infrastructure and efficient cars, rejoin the Paris climate accords and invest more in green technology research.

Hickenlooper is a former petroleum geologist who drew criticism from some environmentalists in Colorado for not being tougher on the state’s energy industry.

He wants to expand nationally the methane emission restrictions that he pioneered as governor. And he’d start a program to let young people pursue careers aimed at addressing climate change.

